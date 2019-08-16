UrduPoint.com
New Bill Seeks To Boost US Nuclear Civilian Industry Exports Through Ex-Im Bank - Senator

New Bill Seeks to Boost US Nuclear Civilian Industry Exports Through Ex-Im Bank - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A proposed new bill would provide $50 billion in support financing for the export of US civilian atomic technology as part of a program to boost the US domestic nuclear industry, Senator Lisa Murkowksi said in a press release on Thursday.

"Murkowski today released a discussion draft of the Strategic Energy for America (SEA) Act of 2019," the release said. "The SEA Act would: Enable the new Development Finance Corporation to support civilian nuclear energy projects in developing countries."

The bill says it would establish a strategic energy portfolio at the US Export-Import Bank to promote civil nuclear energy infrastructure projects and natural gas infrastructure projects.

The maximum exposure cap for the strategic energy portfolio of loans, guarantees and insurance the Export-Import Bank has outstanding at any one time "may not exceed $50 billion," the bill says.

According to its mission statement, the Export-Import Bank is charged with filling gaps in trade financing for US exporters of good and services by matching the financing foreign governments provide to their own exporters. Over the past 80 years, it has supported $567 billion worth of US exports.

