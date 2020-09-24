New US jobless claims rose slightly last week to 870,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Benefit claims filed by newly unemployed people in the United States rose slightly last week to 870,000, defying hopes that the wave of layoffs cause by the coronavirus pandemic would continue to ebb

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Benefit claims filed by newly unemployed people in the United States rose slightly last week to 870,000, defying hopes that the wave of layoffs cause by the coronavirus pandemic would continue to ebb.

Claims filed in the week ended September 19 were 4,000 above the previous week's revised level, indicating that the world's largest economy is still struggling to recover from business shutdowns beginning in March to stop the spread of Covid-19.