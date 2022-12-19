Nine development schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) here Monday approved nine developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 18,767.338 million.

The schemes were approved in the 35th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved developmental schemes included Provision of Overhead Pedestrian Crossing Facilities on different locations in Lahore at the cost of Rs 872.516 million, Rehabilitation and Improvement of Saggian Road, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs 5,304.465 million, Widening/Improvement of Road from Tibbi Morh, MM Road to Chorwala Morh, Sargodha Road viia village Chorwala (Phase I), District Mianwali at the cost of Rs 788.999 million, Construction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khanwala & Gaggar Village, Length=47.00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs 7,285.422 million, Land Acquisition for Construction of Road from Lahore Ring Road to Kasur Bypass via Ladhekay, Rao Khanwala & Gaggar Village, Length=47.

00 Km, District Lahore & Kasur at the cost of Rs 1,791.542 million, Construction of Underpass connecting Babu Sabu Intersection with Tallat Park along with dualization of existing subway across Motorway M-2, Lahore at the cost of Rs 1,111.094 million, Rehabilitation/Construction of road from Piplan Harnol: Road to Degree College Kundian along with Thal Canal, Length=20.76 Km, Tehsil Piplan, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 502.320 million, Rehabilitation/Improvement of road from Tuti Bun Chowk to Bhagwal, Length=11.25 Km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs 521.187 million and Upgradation/Dualization of Main Barki Road from Lahore school of Economics (LSE) to BRB Canal Bridge, Lahore at the cost of Rs 589.793 million.

P&D Board Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all the board members,provincial secretaries of departments and other senior representatives of the relevantprovincial departments also attended the meeting.