No Requests For Extra Russian Gas Supplies From Europe Yet - Moscow

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

No Requests for Extra Russian Gas Supplies From Europe Yet - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Europe has not officially requested additional gas supplies from Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"No one has applied neither to the Ministry of Energy nor to the government for additional supplies," Novak said at a panel session of the Russian Energy Week.

Russian energy giant Gazprom fulfills all its commitments under contracts for gas, he stressed once again. Moreover, the company is always ready to increase gas supplies if its partners indicate such a need, in line with its long-term contracts, Novak added.

The European energy market has been rocked by a sharp rise in fossil fuel prices, especially natural gas, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the issue, stating that Gazprom adhered to all contractual obligations and may consider increasing gas supplies if needed.

