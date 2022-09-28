Nord Stream Gas Leaks Not Posing Great Risk to Baltic Ecology - Berlin

The recent gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines are not posing a significant risk to the marine environment of the Baltic Sea, a spokesperson for the German environment ministry told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The recent gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines are not posing a significant risk to the marine environment of the Baltic Sea, a spokesperson for the German environment ministry told Sputnik.

