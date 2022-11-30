UrduPoint.com

Norway-to-Poland 'Baltic Pipe' Gas Pipeline Reaches Full Capacity - Operator

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Norway-to-Poland 'Baltic Pipe' Gas Pipeline Reaches Full Capacity - Operator

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway to Poland has reached its full capacity, its Polish operator GAZ-System reported on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway to Poland has reached its full capacity, its Polish operator GAZ-System reported on Wednesday.

"The Baltic Pipe has reached full capacity on November 30. Thanks to this piece of infrastructure, we can import up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Poland per year, which covers over 60% of the country's annual demand for this raw resource," GAZ-System President Tomasz Stepien said.

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which runs from Norway to Poland through Denmark, was opened in late September.

Poland's government said gas supplies via Baltic Pipe would help in replacing Russian gas.

On April 27, Gazprom suspended gas exports to Poland due to its reluctance to pay for gas in rubles under the new rules. Previously, Poland received from Russia up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

The Polish oil and gas corporation, PGNiG in turn said that it had a diversified supplies profile for Baltic Pipe, with both purchased and extracted gas, which would ultimately ensure delivery of 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023 and 7.7 billion cubic meters in 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Russia Norway Oil Poland Denmark April September November Gas From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Imran faces same what he acted: Shaza Khawaja

Imran faces same what he acted: Shaza Khawaja

49 seconds ago
 Series of air pollution to continue

Series of air pollution to continue

51 seconds ago
 PM grieved over loss of lives in Orakzai coal mine ..

PM grieved over loss of lives in Orakzai coal mine blast

54 seconds ago
 At Least 2 People Dead, 30 Considered Missing in L ..

At Least 2 People Dead, 30 Considered Missing in Landslide Off Brazil Coast - Re ..

56 seconds ago
 Petroleum prices unchanged, deadline for filing ta ..

Petroleum prices unchanged, deadline for filing tax return extended

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital

Commissioner visits Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.