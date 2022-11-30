Norway-to-Poland 'Baltic Pipe' Gas Pipeline Reaches Full Capacity - Operator

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway to Poland has reached its full capacity, its Polish operator GAZ-System reported on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Norway to Poland has reached its full capacity, its Polish operator GAZ-System reported on Wednesday.

"The Baltic Pipe has reached full capacity on November 30. Thanks to this piece of infrastructure, we can import up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Poland per year, which covers over 60% of the country's annual demand for this raw resource," GAZ-System President Tomasz Stepien said.

The Baltic Pipe gas pipeline, which runs from Norway to Poland through Denmark, was opened in late September.

Poland's government said gas supplies via Baltic Pipe would help in replacing Russian gas.

On April 27, Gazprom suspended gas exports to Poland due to its reluctance to pay for gas in rubles under the new rules. Previously, Poland received from Russia up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

The Polish oil and gas corporation, PGNiG in turn said that it had a diversified supplies profile for Baltic Pipe, with both purchased and extracted gas, which would ultimately ensure delivery of 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023 and 7.7 billion cubic meters in 2024.