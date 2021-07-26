Novak Got No Requests From Europe for Talks to Extend Gas Transit Via Ukraine From 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that he had not received any requests from European partners to organize a meeting on the possible extension of transit of Russian gas via Ukraine beyond 2024.

"There were no such requests to me," he told reporters, answering a relevant question.

Earlier, Germany and the United States published a joint statement, which refers to measures to support Ukraine, European energy security and common goals to protect the climate. It formulates a number of conditions for the operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

In particular, Washington and Berlin said that it was in the interests of Ukraine and Europe to continue the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after 2024, Berlin undertakes to use all available levers to facilitate the extension of the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia for up to 10 years, including the appointment of a special envoy to support these negotiations no later than September 1, 2021. In particular, Germany is committed to seeking sanctions against Russia if it uses energy as a "weapon" against European countries.