NPO to organize webinar on critical thinking & problem solving

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on 'critical thinking and problem solving ' on December 27 (Wednesday).

Problem solving and critical thinking refers to the ability to use knowledge, facts, and data to effectively solve problems, according to an NPO document shared here.

The workshop is aimed at evaluating , analyzing and synthesizing key concepts and experiences, and applying diverse perspectives to find creative solutions to problems concerning human behavior, society and the natural world.

The workshop will provide information about thinking fundamentals, logical reasoning and fallacies, problem-solving strategies, and practical applications and case studies.

The webinar has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.