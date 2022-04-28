UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Posts Rs112.044 Bln Profit In Third Quarter Of FY 2021-22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 03:55 PM

OGDCL posts Rs112.044 bln profit in third quarter of FY 2021-22

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, posting a profit of Rs 112.044 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, posting a profit of Rs 112.044 billion.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs 240.267 billion translating to profit after tax of Rs 112.044 billion and earnings per share of Rs.26.05," the OGDCL said in a news release.

The company's board of Directors (BoD) announced interim cash dividend to shareholders at the rate of Rs 1 per share.

The dividend would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on May 12, 2022.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 57.906 billion on account of taxation.

On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The BoD appreciated the efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective steps for the implementation of company's aggressive exploration programme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company March May Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Domestic season 2021-22 review concludes with day- ..

Domestic season 2021-22 review concludes with day-long seminar

14 minutes ago
 Malik Saad Club wins Ramzan Football Challenge Cup ..

Malik Saad Club wins Ramzan Football Challenge Cup

16 seconds ago
 Some Polish Regions Left Without Gas Due to Sancti ..

Some Polish Regions Left Without Gas Due to Sanctions Against Novatek - Interior ..

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to run Quetta- Rawalpind ..

Pakistan Railways decides to run Quetta- Rawalpindi special Eid train

19 seconds ago
 PTA bans advertisement of illegal housing societie ..

PTA bans advertisement of illegal housing societies on social media

3 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.