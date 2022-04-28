OGDCL posts Rs112.044 bln profit in third quarter of FY 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year ended on March 31, 2022, posting a profit of Rs 112.044 billion.

"Net sales revenue clocked at Rs 240.267 billion translating to profit after tax of Rs 112.044 billion and earnings per share of Rs.26.05," the OGDCL said in a news release.

The company's board of Directors (BoD) announced interim cash dividend to shareholders at the rate of Rs 1 per share.

The dividend would be paid to the shareholders whose Names would appear in the Register of Members on May 12, 2022.

During the period under review, the company paid Rs 57.906 billion on account of taxation.

On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities.

The BoD appreciated the efforts of the OGDCL management for taking effective steps for the implementation of company's aggressive exploration programme.