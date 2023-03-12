UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Spuds 4 Wells, Makes 3 Discoveries In 1st Half Of FY 2022-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

OGDCL spuds 4 wells, makes 3 discoveries in 1st half of FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has drilled four exploratory wells and made three discoveries with an expected production potential of 3,007 BPD oil and 2.7 MMCFD gas during the first half of the current fiscal year, ending on December 31, 2022.

"OGDCL has spud 4 wells including 3 exploratory wells; Shahpurabad-1, Chak 20-1 and Gaja Wah-1 and 1 development well; Chanda-7, and it discovered three oil and gas reserves in Toot Deep-1 in district Attock, Punjab province and Chak 5 Dim South-3 and Kot Nawab-1 in district Sanghar of Sindh province," according to the company's first-half financial report for the year 2022-23 available with APP.

Moreover, the company completed the drilling and testing of six wells pertaining to previous fiscal years.

During the period under review, OGDCL produced around 33,061 BOPD, 772 MMCFD gas and 730 TDP LPG.

The production witnessed a little decline as compared to 36,788 Barrel per Day (BPD) oil, 827 Metric Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, and 814 Tons per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) during the same period of the year 2021-22 due to certain reasons.

The company said it, being the national flagship of the country's Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, was making all-out efforts to play a pivotal role in enhancing the energy security of Pakistan.

"In this context, the company during July 2022 to December 2022 contributed around 46 percent, 29 percent and 37 percent towards the country's total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively," it said.

As of December 31, the company operated 49 exploration blocks, out of which 23 were with 100 percent share and 26 under joint ventures.

\395\778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan LPG Punjab Company Oil Same Sanghar Attock July December Gas Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

5 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.