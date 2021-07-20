(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday asked all petroleum sector companies and operators to ensure anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination of all their staff by August 15) to stem the spread of deadly virus in the country.

"OGRA has directed all companies operating in mid and downstream petroleum sector to comply with the NCOC instructions in 'letter and spirit'. As we care about you and your loved ones. Let's contribute in saving lives by getting vaccinated for the COVID-19," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a tweet.

Referring to a NCOC meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar , he said the forum had urged to get vaccination done on 'SOS' basis for safe and secure working environment.

"It is essential that regulated sectors should not become stimulant in the transmission of COVID-19," he shared one of the NCOC observations made in the meeting.

In line with the NCOC directives, OGRA would ensure vaccination of all employees of oil refineries, tank lorry drives & helpers, pipelines' operational staff, oil terminals, staff engaged at the retail outlets, lube blending & reclamation plants, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage/filling plants & allied facilities besides Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

The OGRA spokesman said the NCOC had also advised to start effective promotional campaigns for internal and external stakeholders with 'strict measures' for the compliance in that regard.

Moreover, incentives would be given to 'high achievers,' Imran Ghaznavi, who is also focal person for the drive titled "Get Vaccinated, Save Human Lives," asked the concerned companies to share their action plan by August 1 and 100 per cent compliance by August 15.

As per the drive, all vaccinated personnel's data should be readily available with each concerned company.