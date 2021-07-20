UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGRA Directs Petroleum Companies, Operators To Ensure Staff's Anti-COVID-19 Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

OGRA directs petroleum companies, operators to ensure staff's anti-COVID-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tuesday asked all petroleum sector companies and operators to ensure anti-coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination of all their staff by August 15) to stem the spread of deadly virus in the country.

"OGRA has directed all companies operating in mid and downstream petroleum sector to comply with the NCOC instructions in 'letter and spirit'. As we care about you and your loved ones. Let's contribute in saving lives by getting vaccinated for the COVID-19," OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a tweet.

Referring to a NCOC meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar , he said the forum had urged to get vaccination done on 'SOS' basis for safe and secure working environment.

"It is essential that regulated sectors should not become stimulant in the transmission of COVID-19," he shared one of the NCOC observations made in the meeting.

In line with the NCOC directives, OGRA would ensure vaccination of all employees of oil refineries, tank lorry drives & helpers, pipelines' operational staff, oil terminals, staff engaged at the retail outlets, lube blending & reclamation plants, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage/filling plants & allied facilities besides Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations.

The OGRA spokesman said the NCOC had also advised to start effective promotional campaigns for internal and external stakeholders with 'strict measures' for the compliance in that regard.

Moreover, incentives would be given to 'high achievers,' Imran Ghaznavi, who is also focal person for the drive titled "Get Vaccinated, Save Human Lives," asked the concerned companies to share their action plan by August 1 and 100 per cent compliance by August 15.

As per the drive, all vaccinated personnel's data should be readily available with each concerned company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

CNG LPG Asad Umar Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Company Oil Tank Somali Shilling August Gas All Share

Recent Stories

This Eid, Careem launches a new ride for your goat ..

18 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 20, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

13 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.