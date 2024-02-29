Open Menu

Oil And Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS Agree To Collaborate For SUGS Project

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Inter-State Gas Systems (Private) Limited (ISGS) have agreed to collaborate for the development of the Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS) project to address the challenge of surplus gas management in Pakistan.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between OGDCL and ISGS on Thursday, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The parties will evaluate potential opportunities in developing SUGS at OGDCL fields to enhance the country's energy infrastructure and ensure efficient utilization of gas resources.

The SUGS Project is a critical initiative designed to establish storage facilities for surplus gas, particularly during off-peak seasons when demand is low relative to supply in the Pakistani market.

Through the SUGS Project, OGDCL and ISGS aim to mitigate these challenges by creating storage capacity and facilitating gas-swapping arrangements with other stakeholders in the industry on commercial basis.

Subject to technical and commercial feasibility, project involves the development of withdrawal wells, compressors, and connecting pipelines and the construction of storage facilities capable of accommodating up to 15 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas, equivalent to five cargos, sufficient for a period of two months.

