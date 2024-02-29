- Home
- Business
- News
- Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS agree to collaborate for SUGS project
Oil And Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), ISGS Agree To Collaborate For SUGS Project
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:35 PM
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Inter-State Gas Systems (Private) Limited (ISGS) have agreed to collaborate for the development of the Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS) project to address the challenge of surplus gas management in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Inter-State Gas Systems (Private) Limited (ISGS) have agreed to collaborate for the development of the Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS) project to address the challenge of surplus gas management in Pakistan.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between OGDCL and ISGS on Thursday, said a news release issued here on Thursday.
The parties will evaluate potential opportunities in developing SUGS at OGDCL fields to enhance the country's energy infrastructure and ensure efficient utilization of gas resources.
The SUGS Project is a critical initiative designed to establish storage facilities for surplus gas, particularly during off-peak seasons when demand is low relative to supply in the Pakistani market.
Through the SUGS Project, OGDCL and ISGS aim to mitigate these challenges by creating storage capacity and facilitating gas-swapping arrangements with other stakeholders in the industry on commercial basis.
Subject to technical and commercial feasibility, project involves the development of withdrawal wells, compressors, and connecting pipelines and the construction of storage facilities capable of accommodating up to 15 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas, equivalent to five cargos, sufficient for a period of two months.
Recent Stories
ADB delegation meets LDA DG
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
20th annual sports day held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVA ..
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
More Stories From Business
-
ADB delegation meets LDA DG4 minutes ago
-
Turkish inflation expected to rise in February38 minutes ago
-
PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points49 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's unsold homes rise for 2nd month in January4 minutes ago
-
With over 30 years in China, DBS Bank eyes China's long-term opportunities4 minutes ago
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report1 hour ago