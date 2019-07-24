UrduPoint.com
Oil And Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Invites Applications For Internship Programme By August 9

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has invited applications from fresh graduates of different disciplines for its one-year paid internship programme-2019, under which 300 candidates would be selected from all provinces including erstwhile FATA, AJK and GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has invited applications from fresh graduates of different disciplines for its one-year paid internship programme-2019, under which 300 candidates would be selected from all provinces including erstwhile FATA, AJK and GB.

The successful candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month and the last date of submitting the applications is August 9, official sources told APP.

The candidates having Engineering degrees in Petroleum, Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical and Mechatronic and Civil, M.Sc/BS and BE in Environmental Sciences, Computer/Software/Telecom, Geological Engineering/Geology and Geophysics, MBA/ BBA (Hon.) in Human Resource and Marketing/SCM and ICMA/ACCA/M.Com/MBA (Finance) and BBA Hon. (Finance) are eligible for the internship programme, for which the upper age limit is 30 years.

The official clarified that only those candidates would be entertained whose final results had been announced on or before the closing date - August 9.

Giving break-up of seats allocation, he said, as many as 60 candidates each would be selected from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while 20 each from erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The official said the candidates who had already availed the opportunity under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme would not be eligible for the internship.

Under the internship programme, he said, preference would be given to the applicants having domicile of the districts where OGDCL's oil and gas fields were located, clarifying that no job would be offered to the selected interns and they would be relieved upon completion of the internship period by awarding certificates.

He said written test would be conducted through NTS to enroll the interns on the basis of merit determined in the test.

Application form and deposit slip can be downloaded from NTS website 'www.nts.org.pk. The test fee can be deposited in any countrywide online branches of Allied Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited and Muslim Commercial Bank.

While, the properly filled application form along with original paid-up copy of the deposit slip (NTS copy) should be sent to NTS Headquarters (OGDCL project), Plot # 4, Sector H-8/1, Islamabad.

