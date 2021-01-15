Oil major Total quits US lobby group over climate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :French energy company Total said Friday it would withdraw from the American Petroleum Institute lobby group, as the body is only "partially aligned" with its positions on climate change and the Paris Agreement.

The decision came after an annual review of its API membership focussing on six points, with "our science-based position that the link between human activity and climate change is an established fact" first on the list, Total said.

Other important issues were support for the Paris Agreement on climate change, the need to implement carbon pricing, and support for the development of renewable energy.

With the API's positions judged only "partially aligned" with" its own, Total decided to walk out.

Representing more than 600 member companies, the Washington-based API says on its website that its mission is "to influence public policy in support of a strong, viable US oil and national gas industry".

Total said that among its major disagreements with the body were the API's "support for the rollback of US regulation on methane emissions".

Another sticking point was the institute's opposition to subsidies for electric vehicles, and differences on the principle of carbon pricing.

The French company also objected to the fact that the "API gave its support during the recent elections to candidates who argued against the United States' participation in the Paris Agreement."Total employs around 7,000 people in the United States.