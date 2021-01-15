UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Major Total Quits US Lobby Group Over Climate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:33 PM

Oil major Total quits US lobby group over climate

French energy company Total said Friday it would withdraw from the American Petroleum Institute lobby group, as the body is only "partially aligned" with its positions on climate change and the Paris Agreement

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :French energy company Total said Friday it would withdraw from the American Petroleum Institute lobby group, as the body is only "partially aligned" with its positions on climate change and the Paris Agreement.

The decision came after an annual review of its API membership focussing on six points, with "our science-based position that the link between human activity and climate change is an established fact" first on the list, Total said.

Other important issues were support for the Paris Agreement on climate change, the need to implement carbon pricing, and support for the development of renewable energy.

With the API's positions judged only "partially aligned" with" its own, Total decided to walk out.

Representing more than 600 member companies, the Washington-based API says on its website that its mission is "to influence public policy in support of a strong, viable US oil and national gas industry".

Total said that among its major disagreements with the body were the API's "support for the rollback of US regulation on methane emissions".

Another sticking point was the institute's opposition to subsidies for electric vehicles, and differences on the principle of carbon pricing.

The French company also objected to the fact that the "API gave its support during the recent elections to candidates who argued against the United States' participation in the Paris Agreement."Total employs around 7,000 people in the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Oil Vehicles Paris United States Gas From Agreement Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Dutch government quits over child benefits scandal ..

15 seconds ago

Meeting discusses Lahore's beautification, traffic ..

16 seconds ago

Former VW boss Winterkorn's market manipulation tr ..

18 seconds ago

China's latest tariff cut win-win for China, Pakis ..

19 seconds ago

Russia Leaving Open Skies Treaty As Situation Unte ..

22 seconds ago

Portuguese lap up lighter lockdown than last year

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.