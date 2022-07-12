Oil Production in OPEC Countries Increased by 234,000 bpd in June - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The oil production in OPEC countries has increased by 234,000 barrels per day to 28.7 million barrels per day in June, the OPEC report said on Tuesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.

72 mb/d in June 2022, higher by 234 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, IR Iran, Kuwait and Angola, while production in Libya and Venezuela declined," the report read.

According to the report, the OPEC countries have fulled the oil deal by 229% in June by cutting output by 1.058 million barrels per day in excess of obligations.