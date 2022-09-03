UrduPoint.com

Oil Refinery Blast Injures Eight People In Canada - Police

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Oil Refinery Blast Injures Eight People in Canada - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) At least eight people were injured in an explosion at a crude oil refinery in the town of Come By Chance, located in Canada's eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Newfoundland and Labrador said.

"Clarenville RCMP advises of temporary road closures to Manitoba Drive & Sobeys parking lot in Clarenville as aircraft are being brought in to transport injured individuals involved (in) the Come By Chance Refinery explosion," the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador said on social media.

According to police, eight people have been taken to the hospital following the explosion. The fire that resulted from the blast has been contained.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

According to local media reports, the explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Canada Social Media Oil Road Media From P

Recent Stories

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Sh ..

Germany Faces Social Unrest Unless Energy Price Shocks End - Trade Union

5 hours ago
 IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early ..

IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

6 hours ago
 'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Ama ..

'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

6 hours ago
 India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea se ..

India's Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking probe into alleged exodu ..

6 hours ago
 Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as At ..

Attack on Argentine Vice President Qualified as Attempted Aggravated Murder - Re ..

6 hours ago
 'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental h ..

'No Superman' Vettel speaks out on his F1 mental health struggles

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.