UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Stocks In OECD Countries Rose By 16.2 Mbd In June To 3.2 Billion Barrels - IEA

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 02:48 PM

Oil Stocks in OECD Countries Rose by 16.2 Mbd in June to 3.2 Billion Barrels - IEA

The oil stocks in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries increased by 16.2 million barrels a day (mbd) in June to 3.2 billion barrels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The oil stocks in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries increased by 16.2 million barrels a day (mbd) in June to 3.2 billion barrels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"OECD industry stocks rose by 16.2 mb (0.54 mb/d) to 3 235 mb in June, and in the first half of 2020 they increased at an average rate of 1.78 mb/d ... As the market rebalances and the forward price curve flattens, floating storage of crude oil fell by 35.7 mb from its all-time high in June, to 184.

8 mb in July," the IEA said in a monthly report.

At the same time, the oil output by non-OPEC countries which are not taking part in the OPEC+ oil cuts agreement is set to fall by 1.5 mbd in 2020 and "only marginal increases are expected in 2021," the agency underlined.

Earlier on Thursday, the agency revised down its forecast for global oil demand this year by 140,000 barrels a day, which is a first downgrade in several months, due to the weakness in the aviation sector and remaining COVID-19 impact.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Price June July Stocks 2020 Market From Agreement Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia next week

29 seconds ago

Pakistani Women Entrepreneurs Complete Training On ..

9 minutes ago

Ski Dubai takes centre stage as it hosts DXB Snow ..

12 minutes ago

UK to Increase Pressure on US to Drop Single Malt ..

8 minutes ago

Japanese Foreign Minister Expresses 'Grave Concern ..

8 minutes ago

SCO's development depends on youth participation i ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.