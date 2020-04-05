OPEC, allies to seek response to coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and its allies will meet to discuss oil production cuts next week following US President Donald Trump's claim that leading producers Russia and Saudi Arabia will slash output to boost tumbling prices

The meeting was originally expected to be held via video conference on Monday, but will now take place on Thursday, the government of energy-rich Azerbaijan said Saturday.

"OPEC has informed us about the postponement. We are not aware of the reasons," energy ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told AFP.

There was no immediate comment from OPEC but a source close to the cartel said earlier that the meeting would probably take place later in the week.

Last Thursday, OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting of the cartel and other countries to "stabilise the oil market" following a phone call between its Crown Prince and de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman and Trump.

The official Saudi Press Agency reported the talks were held at Trump's request.