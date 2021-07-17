OPEC+ Countries Agree to Meet Sunday to Discuss Oil Deal - Source

OPEC+ countries have agreed that the heads of the members' delegations will meet on Sunday to discuss the oil output deal, a source told Sputnik Saturday

The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. Vienna time, or 10:00 GMT, the source said.