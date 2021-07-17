OPEC+ Countries Agree To Meet Sunday To Discuss Oil Deal - Source
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:48 PM
OPEC+ countries have agreed that the heads of the members' delegations will meet on Sunday to discuss the oil output deal, a source told Sputnik Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) OPEC+ countries have agreed that the heads of the members' delegations will meet on Sunday to discuss the oil output deal, a source told Sputnik Saturday.
The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. Vienna time, or 10:00 GMT, the source said.