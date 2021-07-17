UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Countries Agree To Meet Sunday To Discuss Oil Deal - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

OPEC+ Countries Agree to Meet Sunday to Discuss Oil Deal - Source

OPEC+ countries have agreed that the heads of the members' delegations will meet on Sunday to discuss the oil output deal, a source told Sputnik Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) OPEC+ countries have agreed that the heads of the members' delegations will meet on Sunday to discuss the oil output deal, a source told Sputnik Saturday.

The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. Vienna time, or 10:00 GMT, the source said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Vienna Sunday P

Recent Stories

EOC of PDMA to remain open during Eid holidays; DG ..

59 seconds ago

KP Govt initiates consultations on revival of Pes ..

1 minute ago

Key UN development forum's declaration vows to ove ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan always play positive role for peaceful Af ..

5 minutes ago

Veteran TV actor Naila Jafrri passes away

22 minutes ago

For the first time in the world' history, Riasat-e ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.