OPEC May Decide On Future Oil Output Cut Parameters On Tuesday - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may make its decision on the next year's parameters of the oil output cuts on December 1 with other OPEC+ parties, a source in one of the delegations of the cartel told Sputnik.

However, the meeting of the alliance is still ongoing, the source said.

