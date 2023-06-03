OPEC to Talk Oil Output Cuts at Expanded Meeting on Sunday - Iranian Deputy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The OPEC group of major petroleum exporters did not discuss potential output cuts at the Vienna meeting on Saturday but plans to raise the issue in talks with Russia on Sunday, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Amir Hossein Zamani Nia said.

"No, we did not discuss it," he told reporters after the OPEC meeting in the Austrian capital, adding that cuts were "on the agenda of tomorrow's meeting" of OPEC+ energy ministers.