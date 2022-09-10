UrduPoint.com

Organizing Expos Best Way To Revive Business, Economic Activities: Senator Fawzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Senator Fawzia Arshad on Saturday said that organizing Expos are the best ways to revive the business and economic activities

She expressed these views during her visit to the 3-day "ICCI Pakistan Property, Housing and Construction Expo 22", being held at Pak-China Friendship Centre, said a press release.

She visited various stalls put up for display in the Expo and lauded Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for organizing such a mega Exhibitions.

She hoped that the Expo would contribute to stimulating business activities in the housing and construction sector.

Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan and others were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, President, ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that the main purpose of organizing the Expo was to revive the economy by boosting the housing and construction sector activities.

He said that the construction industry played a vital role in the economic development of a country as it promotes the business of over 70 allied industries.

He hoped that the ICCI Expo would help further boost its business activities and contribute to revive the economy.

A large number of companies from the property, housing and construction sector are participating in the Expo to exhibit their projects.

All allied industries including steel, marble, cement, construction machinery, sanitary ware, electrical work, paints, hardware, ceramic tiles & different items, solar systems, wood flooring, interior design products, kitchen accessories etc. and stakeholders are also participating in the Expo to increase the brand exposure of their high quality products.

