Over 5.6m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan

Seed cotton equivalent to over 5.6 million or exactly 5,616,623 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Feb 15, 2021, registering a 34.29 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Seed cotton equivalent to over 5.6 million or exactly 5,616,623 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Feb 15, 2021, registering a 34.29 per cent shortfall compared to corresponding period of last year.

The arrivals showed reduction of around 2.9 million bales compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, 5,502,795 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales.

Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 3,480,454 bales registering a shortfall of 31.41% as compared to corresponding period of last year.

Sindh generated just over 2.1 million bales registering a shortfall of 38.53%.

Bahawalnagar district of Punjab topped with cotton arrival figure of 987,807 bales followed by Sanghar district with 791,278 bales. Importers have bought 70,200 bales while textile mills purchased over 5.2 million bales. Out of total around 1300, exactly 59 ginning factories were operational in Punjab and none in Sindh.

