Over 655 Cataract Surgeries Performed At PPL's  free Eye Camps In 13 Months

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :More than 6,800 patients visited the free eyes camps, organized by the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, in different parts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces during a 13-month period from February 2020 to February 2021 for consultation and treatment.

 The company, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme, provided optical glasses to over 42,00 patients and facilitated 655 cataract surgeries after a thorough examination.

 All consultations, treatment, surgeries and medicines were free of cost for the visiting patients, official sources told APP.

 In January-February 2021, the company held surgical eye camps at the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Bugti and the PPL-funded Public Welfare Hospital Sui, where free-of-cost consultation, treatment and medicines were provided to over 3,000 patients, optical glasses to more than 1,500 visiting people, besides performing 355 cataract surgeries.

 Similarly in February-March 2020, the eye camps were organized in districts Kambar-Shahdadkot and Sanghar of  Sindh, home to PPL's Mazarani Gas Field, Gambat South and Hala blocks.

 At these camps, more than 3,800 locals were provided consultation, treatment and medicines, out of which 2,700 patients were given glasses for near and distant vision, and 300 on-site cataract surgeries were carried out.

 The eye camps, being organized by the PPL in surrounding localities of its oil and gas production fields for over a decade, have benefited local communities in remote areas, as the suffering humanity was provided quality consultation, the latest on-site surgical technology and medicines.

