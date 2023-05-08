PAF-IAST delegation visits SCCI

Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) Haripur Rector Dr. Muhammad Mujahid and Project Director Dr. Basir Ali Khan, along with his team, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) Haripur Rector Dr. Muhammad Mujahid and Project Director Dr. Basir Ali Khan, along with his team, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the officials on their arrival at the chamber.

In the meeting, promotion of bilateral institutional relations between PAF-IAST and the SCCI, in which an important memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed with reference to mutual consultation in research projects, students and faculty exchange programme and industrial partnership.

The SCCI president said the present era was the era of science and technology. He said the SCCI had always tried to develop export industry of Sialkot on modern lines and adopted the traditional products of Sialkot with the modern requirements, more new products should be made a part of exports keeping in view the worldwide demand.