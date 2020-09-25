UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Forex Figure $ 19.90307 Bn

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:13 AM

Pak forex figure $ 19.90307 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90307 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90307 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said, on Sept.18, the foreign reserves holding with $12,701.

6 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted $7,202.1 million.

During the week ending Sept.18, SBP reserves decreased by $119 million to $12,701.6 million, due to government external debt repayment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

1 minute ago

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

16 minutes ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

19 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo continues achievement in Elephant Safar ..

1 hour ago

Commissioner for providing Autism treatment facili ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.