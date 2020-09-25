Pak forex figure $ 19.90307 bn

Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90307 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at $19.90307 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said, on Sept.18, the foreign reserves holding with $12,701.

6 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted $7,202.1 million.

During the week ending Sept.18, SBP reserves decreased by $119 million to $12,701.6 million, due to government external debt repayment.