Pak forex increase to $ 18.271 bn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at dollars 18,271 billion, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

SBP's weekly statement issued here on Thursday said that on January 17, the foreign reserves with the State Bank were dollars 11,731.

5 billion and the net foreign reserves held by Commercial banks amounted to dollars 6,539.5 million.

During the week ending January 17, SBP reserves increased by $146 million to $ 11,731.5 million.