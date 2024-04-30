Pak-UK agree to enhance cooperation in key socio-economic areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Development Director of the British High Commission in Pakistan Ms. Jo Moir on Tuesday agreed for enhancing the cooperation between Pakistan and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) in key areas for the socio-economic development.

In a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, she also assured her full support in exploring innovative green financing instruments to address climate change and support social sector initiatives in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The team leader of the FCDO Rizwan Azam and senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs also attended the meeting, said a press release.

Ms. Jo Moir also outlined areas where the UK’s expertise in public administration could be utilized for strengthening the capacity of Pakistan’s bureaucratic system.

The Development Director thanked the minister for the strong partnership and collaborative efforts addressing issues such as poverty reduction, climate change, financing instruments and the strengthening of financial management and accountability.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated the commitment of the government to ongoing cooperation with the FCDO for the socio-economic development of the country.

He expressed his gratitude to the Development Director of the British High Commission in Pakistan for the continued support and assistance provided to the people of Pakistan.

He specifically acknowledged the FCDO’s role in providing critical aid during the 2022 floods and their support for the International Partners’ Support Group (IPSG).

During the meeting, the minister also discussed strategies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Pakistan’s bureaucracy, highlighting the importance of a well-trained workforce in achieving national development goals.

He proposed exploring training programs based on the UK bureaucracy to build the capacity of Pakistan’s bureaucratic system. The Development Director welcomed the idea, indicating a willingness to discuss how to support this effort.