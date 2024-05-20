Open Menu

Ministry Of Culture, ALECSO Launch Arabic Observatory Of Translation

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation

The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission at the Ministry of Culture has joined forces with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) to launch a groundbreaking initiative: the Arabic Observatory of Translation

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission at the Ministry of Culture has joined forces with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) to launch a groundbreaking initiative: the Arabic Observatory of Translation.

The project is greatly important to the efforts to support and monitor translations from and into Arabic, spoken by over 350 million people worldwide.

Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission CEO Mohammed Hasan Alwan highlighted the Kingdom's leading role in fostering collaborative Arab cultural endeavors. The observatory, he said, is designed to build bridges of communication and enrich cultural content across the Arab world.

The observatory offers a dedicated digital platform specifically designed to cater to the needs of the Arab translators. The platform will provide a vast and valuable resource, offering a comprehensive database of translated works, said Alwan.

Aspiring scholars and researchers will also benefit from the research grants dedicated to the field of translation.

The platform will establish important networks for translators and publishers, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across the Arab world.

The observatory is ALECSO's first regional body in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in its 54-year history.

Its key projects entail research grants, monitoring and documenting translated books, and providing valuable sources for publishing houses and translators.

The establishment of the Arabic Observatory of Translation is testimony to the commitment to foster a more vibrant and interconnected Arab world. Through the power of translation, the observatory has the potential to break down barriers, promote cultural exchanges, and enable the sharing of knowledge across the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Saudi Arabia From Million Arab

Recent Stories

ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements fo ..

ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April

5 minutes ago
 Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to ..

Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism

5 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

7 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, fo ..

DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers

7 minutes ago
 Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic ..

Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..

7 minutes ago
 DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot

7 minutes ago
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms

7 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Laho ..

Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport

12 minutes ago
 Man City win historic fourth straight Premier Leag ..

Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers

12 minutes ago
 World Water Forum opens in Bali

World Water Forum opens in Bali

12 minutes ago
 FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospit ..

FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business