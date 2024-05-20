Open Menu

Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim Calls On Ch. Shafay Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at his office in Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) food Minister Akbar Ibrahim called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at his office in Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday.

During the meeting, mutual interests and political issues were discussed. AJK Food Minister congratulated Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on assuming the portfolio of Punjab Industries and Commerce Department and informed him about the hydropower projects of Azad Kashmir.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain briefed the AJK Minister about the steps taken for the promotion of investment and improvement of technical education in Punjab.

The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that an effective strategy has been adopted to bring new domestic and foreign investment in the province.

All possible facilities are being given to the investors to speed up the process of industrialization. business facilitation centers have been established in 6 major cities of Punjab, he said and added that NOCs are being issued rapidly from these Business Facilitation Centers for establishing new factories. These centers will also be set up in Gujrat as well as other cities of Punjab.

The provincial minister said, "The people have given us an opportunity to serve and we will never disappoint them in any way. We will fulfill our every promise and will not spare any effort in the service of the people." He vowed to continue the journey of public service. Under the integrated plan, the infrastructure of the cities is also being improved, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Education Punjab Gujrat Azad Jammu And Kashmir Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss ..

Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders

4 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

11 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

11 minutes ago
 Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Ira ..

Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..

12 minutes ago
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

12 minutes ago
 KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversia ..

Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024

21 minutes ago
 Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures r ..

Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave

12 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

30 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over P ..

Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business