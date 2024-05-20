- Home
- Business
- News
- Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain
Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim Calls On Ch. Shafay Hussain
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at his office in Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) food Minister Akbar Ibrahim called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at his office in Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday.
During the meeting, mutual interests and political issues were discussed. AJK Food Minister congratulated Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on assuming the portfolio of Punjab Industries and Commerce Department and informed him about the hydropower projects of Azad Kashmir.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain briefed the AJK Minister about the steps taken for the promotion of investment and improvement of technical education in Punjab.
The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that an effective strategy has been adopted to bring new domestic and foreign investment in the province.
All possible facilities are being given to the investors to speed up the process of industrialization. business facilitation centers have been established in 6 major cities of Punjab, he said and added that NOCs are being issued rapidly from these Business Facilitation Centers for establishing new factories. These centers will also be set up in Gujrat as well as other cities of Punjab.
The provincial minister said, "The people have given us an opportunity to serve and we will never disappoint them in any way. We will fulfill our every promise and will not spare any effort in the service of the people." He vowed to continue the journey of public service. Under the integrated plan, the infrastructure of the cities is also being improved, he added.
Recent Stories
Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25
Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
More Stories From Business
-
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independent directors34 minutes ago
-
Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support32 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivated over 100,000 acres in Faisalabad so far: Director Agriculture30 minutes ago
-
Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares2 hours ago
-
Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation3 hours ago
-
Survey unveils major decline in smoking rates in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
SouthState bank to buy Independent Bank Group for $2B3 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) marks Int'l Museum Day3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 258 points4 hours ago
-
FTO to send proposals to FBR to facilitate business community4 hours ago