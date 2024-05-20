Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Minister Akbar Ibrahim called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at his office in Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) food Minister Akbar Ibrahim called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain here at his office in Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Monday.

During the meeting, mutual interests and political issues were discussed. AJK Food Minister congratulated Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on assuming the portfolio of Punjab Industries and Commerce Department and informed him about the hydropower projects of Azad Kashmir.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain briefed the AJK Minister about the steps taken for the promotion of investment and improvement of technical education in Punjab.

The Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce said that an effective strategy has been adopted to bring new domestic and foreign investment in the province.

All possible facilities are being given to the investors to speed up the process of industrialization. business facilitation centers have been established in 6 major cities of Punjab, he said and added that NOCs are being issued rapidly from these Business Facilitation Centers for establishing new factories. These centers will also be set up in Gujrat as well as other cities of Punjab.

The provincial minister said, "The people have given us an opportunity to serve and we will never disappoint them in any way. We will fulfill our every promise and will not spare any effort in the service of the people." He vowed to continue the journey of public service. Under the integrated plan, the infrastructure of the cities is also being improved, he added.