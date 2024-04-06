Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost global climate action, disaster resilience

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov called upon Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ezaz A. Dar at the Ministry here Saturday and vowed to work jointly with Pakistan to boost global climate action and disaster resilience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov called upon Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ezaz A. Dar at the Ministry here Saturday and vowed to work jointly with Pakistan to boost global climate action and disaster resilience.

The spokesperson for the Ministry in a news release, said that during the meeting, the Ambassador highlighted very close and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which date centuries back in history.

In turn, Ezaz A. Dar acknowledged the close ties between the people of the two countries and indicated that Pakistan was committed to further enhance the relationship with Azerbaijan, said the Ministry spokesperson.

The Ambassador apprised that the Republic of Azerbaijan as host country, based on the efforts which were made at the UN-led annual global climate conference (COP28) held last year in Dubai towards the Global Climate Agenda, aspired to hold the conference in a manner that helped in up-scaling the global climate action and upcoming COP29 would build on the momentum from the Dubai climate conference and advance the international community’s collective cause in Baku, and in the process set up Belem (COP30) for success.

The Ambassador underlined that achieving significant results at COP29 would need a joint effort by all stakeholders, including countries, international organizations, international financial institutions and the private sector.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador especially stressed that by the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, 2024 had been declared as the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” in the Republic of Azerbaijan and hosting and presiding COP recognises Azerbaijan’s endeavours in addressing climate change not only at national, but also at regional and global scales.

The Secretary assured the Ambassador of all-out support in the successful organization, conduct and negotiations at the two-week long UN-led 29th session of the Conference of the Parties set to kick off from November 11 this year at Baku, the climate change, the spokesperson told the press.

The meeting ended with an exchange of souvenirs and assurances for further deeper relations between the two brotherly countries.