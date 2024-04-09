Pakistan can ensure sustainable energy future by harnessing biogas potential

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Biogas promises a multifaceted solution to emerging energy challenges, and offering environmental, economic, and social benefits. Pakistan can ensure a sustainable energy future, improve energy access, and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change by harnessing its abundant organic waste.

Federation of Engineering Institutions of South and Central Asia, Secretary General Engr. Sultan Mahmood stated this while giving a presentation to SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President Iftikhar Ali Malik here on Tuesday.

He said that biogas, derived from animal manure, agricultural and food waste, offers several advantages that make it an ideal energy solution for Pakistan.

Engr Sultan said, Pakistan has a vast agricultural sector, generating substantial amounts of organic waste that can be utilized for biogas production. By harnessing this abundant resource, he added, Pakistan can reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, thus saving foreign exchange and enhancing the energy security.

He said, biogas production contributes to waste management by diverting organic waste from landfills, where it would otherwise decompose and release methane—a potent greenhouse gas—into the atmosphere.

Instead, this waste is converted into biogas through anaerobic digestion, mitigating methane emissions and reducing environmental pollution.

He mentioned that it can be produced locally, decentralizing energy production and empowering rural communities. This decentralized approach aligns with Pakistan's rural landscape, where access to centralized energy infrastructure is limited. By establishing small-scale biogas digesters at farms and households, can generate their own clean energy, improving energy access and foster local development.

Eng Sultan Mahmood concluded that biogas production creates opportunities for economic development and job creation. From construction and operation of biogas plants to distribution and maintenance of biogas systems, the biogas value chain offers employment prospects across various skill levels, contributing to poverty alleviation and socio-economic progress.