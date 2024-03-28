Pakistan Earns US $419m From Travel Services' Export In Jul-Jan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Pakistan earned US $419.080 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2023-24.
This shows a decrease of 32.51 percent as compared to the US $620.989 million worth same services provided during the corresponding months of the last fiscal year 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
During the months under review, personal travel services also decreased by 33.08 per cent, from US $616.629 million last year to US $412.650 million during July-January 2023-24.
Among these personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure rose by 328.
28 per cent while the education-related expenditure increased by 109.94 per cent.
In addition, the other personal services witnessed a decline of 35.79 per cent.
Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 47.48 per cent, from US$ 4.360 million to US$ 6.430 million, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services during July-January 2023-24 were recorded at US$ 4,447.97 million against the exports of US$ 4.558.41 million in July-January 2022-23, showing a decrease of 2.42 per cent.
The imports of the country surged by 28.76 per cent, growing from US$ 4,790.38 million last year to US$ 6,168.13 million during the months under review.
