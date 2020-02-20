Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4266 points 20 Feb 2020

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:49 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity Index on Wednesday closed at 4,266 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's commodity Index on Wednesday closed at 4,266 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 5.321 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,211, said PMEX press release on Thursday. (The data is compiled and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 1.

886 billion, followed by crude oil Rs 856.566 million, silver Rs 663.039 million, NSDQ100 Rs 406.650 million, platinum Rs 378.823 million, currencies through COTS Rs 355.272 million, palladium Rs 323.805 million, copper Rs 182.717 million, DJ Rs 181.066 million, SP500 Rs 49.565 million, natural gas Rs 30.635 million and Brent crude oil Rs 6.968 million.

In agriculture commodities 6 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 8.045 million were traded.

