Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited index closes at 4191 points 25 Feb 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's , commodity index on Monday closed at 4,191 points.

The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 12.867 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,380, said PMEX release on Tuesday. ( The data is compiled and released after 24 hours)Major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 6.903 billion, followed by NSDQ100 Rs 1.995 billion, silver Rs 1.222 billion, crude oil Rs 806.

290 million, currencies through COTS Rs 772.851 million, DJ Rs 423.167 million, palladium Rs 312.881 million, copper Rs 121.379 million, platinum Rs 91.976 million, natural gas Rs 79.942 million, SP500 Rs 63.384 million, Japan Equities Rs 62.640 million and Brent crude oil Rs 11.358 million. In agriculture commodities 17 lots of cotton amounting to Rs 41.391 million, 6 lots of soybean amounting to Rs 40.888 million and one lot of wheat amounting to Rs 4.186 million was traded.

