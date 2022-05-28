UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Post Team Visits SCCI

Pakistan Post team visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :A team of Pakistan Post, led by Chief Post Master Sialkot Saba Sibghat, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Saturday.

President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar lauded the secure and timely delivery services of mail, money and material, being provided by the Pakistan Post.

The SCCI president discussed the matters relating to betterment of the delivery system of Chamber's bulletin and the revision of postage rates.

