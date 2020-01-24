UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 126 Points To Close At 42,633 Points 24 Jan 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:37 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Fiday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,633.02 points as compared to 42,506.94 points on the last working day with the positive change of 126.08 points (0.30 %).

A total of 173,043,120 shares were traded compared to the trade 230,827,150 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.726 billion as compared to Rs 9.773 billion during last trading day.

Total 350 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 178 recorded gain and 152 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,689,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.54, AL-Shaheer(R) with a volume of 14,028,000 and price per share of Rs 3.32 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 13,934,000 and price per share of Rs 22.90.

Sapphire Fiber recorded the maximum increase of Rs 29.56 per share, closing at Rs 784.57 while Mehmood Tex. was runner up with the increase of Rs 24 per share, closing at Rs 763.

Philip Morris Pak. recorded maximum decrease of Rs 119.50 per share, closing at Rs 2337.50 whereas Shifa Int.Hosp decreases Rs 16.40 per share closing atRs 288.45.

