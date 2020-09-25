UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 105 Points To Close At 41,701 Points 25 Sep 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:53 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 105 points to close at 41,701 points 25 Sep 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,701.23 points against 41,806.37 points on the last working day, with negative change of 105.14 points (0.25%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 41,701.23 points against 41,806.37 points on the last working day, with negative change of 105.14 points (0.25%).

A total 435,017,984 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 434,885,131 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.423 billion against Rs15. 109 billion previous day.

As many as 411 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 161 of them recorded gain and 232 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 57,515,000 shares and price per share of Rs21.08, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 47,495,500 and price per share of Rs18.04 and Byco Petroleum with a volume of 28,432,000 and price per share of Rs10.01.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs1040 per share, closing at Rs15,000 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs178.75 per share, closing at Rs6790.

Murree Brewery witnessed maximum decrease of Rs48.75 per share, closing at Rs601.25 whereas Premier Suger shares decreased by Rs28.99 per share closing at Rs430.01.

