Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 308 points to close at 33,539 points 18 June 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday turned witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,539.85 points as compared to 33,848.68 points on the last working day, with negative change of 308.83 points (0.91%).

A total 216,225,176 shares were traded compared to the trade 340,855,700 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.464 billion as compared to Rs Rs10.112 billion during last trading day.

As many as 364 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 97 recorded gain and 239 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 23,975,000 shares and price per share of Rs12.04,Media Times Ltd with a volume of 9,858,000 with price per share of Rs1.46 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 8,325,500 and price per share of Rs8.49.

The Indus Dyeing recorded maximum increase of Rs43.99 per share, closing at Rs642.99 while Premier Suger was runner up with the increase of Rs21.95 per share, closing at Rs314.65.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs144 per share, closing at Rs1875, whereas prices of Colgate Palm shares decreased by Rs27.57 per share closing at Rs2210.