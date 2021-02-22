UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 337 Points To Close At 45,890 Points 22 Feb 2021

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:28 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 337 points to close at 45,890 points 22 Feb 2021

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 337.61 points, with negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 45,890.04 points against 46,227.65 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend, losing 337.61 points, with negative change of 0.73 percent, closing at 45,890.04 points against 46,227.65 points on the last working day.

A total 722,052,658 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 694,815,584 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.788 billion against Rs24.877 billion previous day.

As many as 414 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 162 of them recorded gain and 230 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hum Network with a volume of 114,347,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.61, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 109,099,000 and price per share of Rs10.30 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 46,409,805 and price per share of Rs136.84.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs33.33 per share, closing at Rs930 while Hinopak Motor shares increased by Rs21.65 per share closing at Rs372.2.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs388 per share, closing at Rs9712 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs79.94 per share, closing at Rs6120.06.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top HinoPak Motors Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited Hum Network Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Chairman ACE takes notice over delay in anti-corru ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 22 Feb 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

6 minutes ago

CCP, IPO sign MoU for information sharing, capacit ..

6 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

30 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.