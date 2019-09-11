UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 487.63 Points To Close At 30,954 Points

Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 487.63 points (1.6 percent) to close at 30954.83 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 487.63 points (1.6 percent) to close at 30954.83 points.

A total of 99,661,930 shares were traded compared to the trade of 48,205,640 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.943 billion compared to Rs2.429 billion last day.

Out of 346 companies, share prices of 142 companies recorded increase while 184 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 11,505,000 and price per share of Rs17.

23, Oil and Gas Dev. with a volume of 8,795,000 and price per share of Rs113.56 and WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 6,688,000 and price per share of Rs0.89.

The top advancer was Colgate PalmXD with the increase of Rs94.99 per share, closing at Rs1994.99 while Millat Tractors was runner up with the increase of Rs21.06 per share, closing at Rs724.18.

The top decliners were Nestle Pakistan XD with the decrease of Rs189.36 per share, closing at Rs5619.64 and Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs42.25 per share closing at Rs802.75.

