Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 145.28 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 145.28 points on Thursday, a negative change of 0.35 per cent, closing at 41,369.17 points against 41,514.45 points the previous day.

A total of 149,676,270 shares were traded during the day as compared to 179,644,403 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.3.606 billion against Rs.3.755 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 309 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 77 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were TPL Properties with 21,691,380 shares at Rs.13.81 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 17,474,550 shares at Rs.1.15 per share and Bankislami Pak with 9,352,057 shares at Rs.17.55 per share.

Colgate Palm XDXB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.78.55 per share price, closing at Rs.1,125.89, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.49.48 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,846.48.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.176.96 per share closing at Rs.2,188.00; followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs.71.34 decline to close at Rs. 1,010.00.