Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 770 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 06:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday shed 770.54 points, a negative change of 1.60 per cent, closing at 47,447.96 points against 48,218.50 points the previous trading day.

A total of 211,230,785 shares were traded during the day as compared to 254,814,045 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.076 billion against Rs.10.414 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 323 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 50 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 51,424,053 shares at Rs 1.27 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 8,423,086 shares at Rs.2.23 per share and Oil and Gas Dev with 7,312,226 shares at Rs.96.44 per share.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 42.95 per share price, closing at Rs 734.95, whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with an Rs 20.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 820.00.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 200.00 per share closing at Rs 7,200.00; followed by Rafhan Maize with Rs 137.50 decline to close at Rs 8,450.00.

