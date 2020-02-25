Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 285 points to close at 38,858 points 25 Feb 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,858.45 points as compared to 39,143.73 points on the last working day with the negative change of 285.28 points (0.73%).

A total of 124,348,120 shares were traded compared to the trade 144,282,360 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 5.959 billion as compared to Rs 5.508 billion during last trading day.

Total 336 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 159 recorded gain and 162 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 10,025,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.55, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 9,156,500 and price per share of Rs 12.51 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 8,651,500 and price per share of Rs 21.07.

Sapphire Tex recorded the maximum increase of Rs 51.95 per share, closing at Rs 939.90 while Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs 48.93 per share, closing at Rs 801.89.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs 189 per share, closing atRs 6811 whereas Pak Tobacco decreases Rs 124.42 per share closing at Rs 1789.86.