Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 54 points to close at 46,957 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 54.41 points, with a positive change of 0.12 per cent, closing at 46,957.47 points against 46,903.06 points on the last working day.

A total of 464,978,937 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 544,434,449 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.229 billion against Rs16.065 billion the previous day.

As many as 526 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 201 of them recorded gain and 311 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Service FB (R ) with a volume of 83,570,500 shares and price per share of Rs5.85, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 50,600,000 and price per share of Rs3.50 and Telecard Limited with volume of 37,935,000 and price per share of Rs20.54.

Unilever Foods witnessed maximum increase of Rs372.63 per share, closing at Rs22096. Allawasaya Tex was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs65.52, closing at Rs939.17. Wyeth Pak Ltd recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 30 per share, closing at Rs1700 followed by Indus Motor Co, the prices of which declined by Rs23.62 per share, closing at Rs1295.01.