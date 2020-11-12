Pakistan Stock Exchange witness bearish trend, loses 632 points to close at 40,564 points 12 Nov 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,564 points against 41,197 points on the last working day, with negative change of 632.76 points (1.54%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,564 points against 41,197 points on the last working day, with negative change of 632.76 points (1.54%).

A total 328,299,142 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 244,284,313 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs11.317 billion against Rs 8.648 billion previous day.

As many as 400 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 80 of them recorded gain and 308 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 29,691,500 shares and price per share of Rs23.13, Soneri Bank Ltd with a volume of 22,540,000 and price per share of Rs9.35 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,627,500 and price per share of Rs55.94.

Islanad Textile recorded maximum increase of Rs99.59 per share, closing at Rs1427.53 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs76.27 per share, closing at Rs1093.22.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs70.99 per share, closing at Rs1060.01 whereas Bata (Pak) shares decreased by Rs52.45 per share closing at Rs1353.33.