Pakistan Wants To Further Strengthen Trade Ties With UAE: Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 06:16 PM
Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan wanted to further strengthen trade and business ties with brotherly country United Arab Emirates (UAE)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan wanted to further strengthen trade and business ties with brotherly country United Arab Emirates (UAE).
During a meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi here, he said that there was a need to create a common road map for the improvement of the economy.
During the meeting discussion was held on issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, promotion of cooperation in various sectors.
The minister said that Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed strong ties based on common heritage and multilateral cooperation.
People of Pakistan consider UAE as their second home, the minister said adding the first flight of Emirates Airline was flown by a pilot of PIA, which was a great example of cooperation between the two countries.
He said that late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan had very close relationship with the leadership and people of Pakistan.
The minister briefed the UAE ambassador about the economic initiatives of the present government.
He said that tax reforms were being brought in Federal Bureau of Revenue a d efforts were being done for digitalization of the economic sector.
Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi said that according to the vision of the leadership of both countries, the UAE believed in the further development of bilateral relations.
The UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times, stands by Pakistan's economic development, he remarked.
The ambassador strongly condemned the recent terrorist incident in Bisham.
Attaullah Tarar appreciated the vision and efforts of the UAE leadership for the development and transformation of the country.
Recent Stories
AJK president congratulates Kashmiri-Origin judge in UK
Seven DSPs deputed to enhance security of foreigner projects in Hazara
Special meeting held to address electricity theft,recovery of dues
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
From polar bears to groundwater, nature is riddled with 'forever chemicals'
UN rights council to consider call for Israel arms embargo
Minister directed to take back vehicles from unentitled officials
President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of St ..
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes
BAF, Indus hospital to establish primary healthcare facility in flood-hit areas
DG Khan, Muzaffargarh to have water treatment plants under ADB funded project
More Stories From Business
-
Speakers for increase in FED to mitigate pervasive health hazards18 minutes ago
-
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes36 minutes ago
-
Gold hits record peak, oil rises on geopolitical tensions12 minutes ago
-
Eurozone stocks win inflation boost; Asia hit by Taiwan quake9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Netherlands agree to explore new opportunities for partnership2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 869 more points2 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economic improvement acknowledged by international institutions9 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,800 to Rs238,900 per tola2 hours ago
-
SACM directs speeding up digitization of all professional, general business3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against dollar8 minutes ago
-
FCA to met by end of current month8 minutes ago
-
VEC recommends 08 high-yielding rice hybrids for cultivation4 hours ago