UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's IT Exports Increase, Touch $635 Million Marks In First Quarter

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:01 PM

Pakistan's IT exports increase, touch $635 million marks in first quarter

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) exports increased to $635 million in the first quarter of current FY, 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) exports increased to $635 million in the first quarter of current FY, 2021-22.

Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled service in the �first quarter of �FY 2201-22, exports increased to $635 million from July to September as compared to the exports value of the last year, which stood at $445 million, showing a �increase of �42 percent Year on Year�growth, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"I appreciated all the stakeholders for their efforts and dedication" he said.

The adviser said that also, by seeing how the IT sector is growing, "I am optimistic that we will cross the IT exports target for FY of 2021-22."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Exports Twitter July September Commerce All From Million

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of ..

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

18 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

15 seconds ago
 China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippine ..

China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

19 seconds ago
 Beijing reports five local COVID-19 cases from Sat ..

Beijing reports five local COVID-19 cases from Saturday noon

2 minutes ago
 Govt paying focus on development of rural areas: M ..

Govt paying focus on development of rural areas: Minister Dr Akhtar Malik

2 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces four exhibitions, array of events coinciding with UAE ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.