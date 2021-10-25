Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) exports increased to $635 million in the first quarter of current FY, 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) exports increased to $635 million in the first quarter of current FY, 2021-22.

Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled service in the �first quarter of �FY 2201-22, exports increased to $635 million from July to September as compared to the exports value of the last year, which stood at $445 million, showing a �increase of �42 percent Year on Year�growth, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

"I appreciated all the stakeholders for their efforts and dedication" he said.

The adviser said that also, by seeing how the IT sector is growing, "I am optimistic that we will cross the IT exports target for FY of 2021-22."