Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves Reach $ 13.42 Billion
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 06:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan inched up to US$ 13,427.6 million in the week ended on March 22, 2024, while foreign reserves held by State Bank stood at $ 8,021.9 million.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 4 million to reach $ 8,021.
9 million during the week under review.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased by $ 32.9 million to $ 5,405.7 million, it added.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on March 15, 2024, were $ 13,390.7 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were $ 8,017.9 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $ 5,372.8 million.
