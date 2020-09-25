Pandemic Makes EU 'Tenfold' More Determined to Move Toward Greener Economy - Michel

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the European Union more determined to move toward a greener economy and society, the European Council president told the 75th UN General Assembly

"Before the crisis, Europe had already embarked on a path of fundamental transformation, for example, by deciding to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050, or by adopting an ambitious Global Agenda in line with our fundamental values. This pandemic has increased our determination to transform our economies and societies tenfold," Charles Michel said.

In her first state of the union speech last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the answer to the COVID-19 crisis was green and digital transition. She, in particular, proposed increasing the 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reduction by 15 percent to 55 percent to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by 2050.

The bloc also intends to raise 30 percent of the 750 billion Euros ($872 billion) Next Generation EU recovery instrument through green bonds.