UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Makes EU 'Tenfold' More Determined To Move Toward Greener Economy - Michel

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Pandemic Makes EU 'Tenfold' More Determined to Move Toward Greener Economy - Michel

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the European Union more determined to move toward a greener economy and society, the European Council president told the 75th UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic has made the European Union more determined to move toward a greener economy and society, the European Council president told the 75th UN General Assembly.

"Before the crisis, Europe had already embarked on a path of fundamental transformation, for example, by deciding to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050, or by adopting an ambitious Global Agenda in line with our fundamental values. This pandemic has increased our determination to transform our economies and societies tenfold," Charles Michel said.

In her first state of the union speech last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the answer to the COVID-19 crisis was green and digital transition. She, in particular, proposed increasing the 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reduction by 15 percent to 55 percent to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by 2050.

The bloc also intends to raise 30 percent of the 750 billion Euros ($872 billion) Next Generation EU recovery instrument through green bonds.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Europe European Union Gas Billion

Recent Stories

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

20 minutes ago

'Historical Guarantors' of Peace Treaties Now Cons ..

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS to uphold Mali sanctions until civilian app ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker invites parliamentary leaders to discuss e ..

2 minutes ago

EU sends mission to talk to Venezuela parties

2 minutes ago

EU's Michel Says Access to Bloc's Single Market Wi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.